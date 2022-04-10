Liverpool Predicted XI vs Manchester City

This has been built up as Liverpool's most important game of the season and therefore the Liverpool team will need to be as strong as possible to overtake league leaders Manchester City this Sunday.

GK: Allison Becker

Liverpool's no.1. One of their most consistent performers this season producing some crucial saves means that he will start in between the sticks as usual again.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The English right-back will come back into the side replacing Joe Gomez who filled in for him last week against Watford.

The 23-year old will hope to continue the form he showed on his return against Benfica and Liverpool fans will be looking at him to produce some of the magic we know he is capable of.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Centre-Back: Joel Matip

This is probably the first debatable choice however no one can argue the form of the Cameroonian defender this season - who won the Premier League player of the month in February.

Ibrahima Konaté may be disappointed not to start but Matip is yet to let Liverpool down this season.

Centre-Back: Virgil Van Dijk

One of the first names on the team sheet. Returned from his devastating injury so effortlessly and has carried on from where he left off. His formidable presence in the heart of Liverpool defence makes him one of the easiest picks in the team.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Left-Back: Andy Robertson

The Scottish international has been in terrific form and has been proving his worth at both sides of the pitch recently.

Off the back of another assist in the Champions League in midweek, the left-back is second in the charts in assists in the Premier League - just behind his fellow team, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Midfield: Fabinho

Liverpool fans will be happy to hear that Jurgen Klopp described the Brazilian as "absolutely fine" after his nasty head injury late in the game in midweek. The 28-year old has been key to Liverpool's success this season providing important protection in front of the back 4.

IMAGO / PA Images

Midfield: Thigao

The Spanish midfielder is expected to start in the midfield due to his consistent performances as the team. The passes he is able to play through the lines will be important against a resolute Manchester City side.

Another easy selection.

Midfield: Jordan Henderson

This decision could be argued both ways - between Henderson and Naby Keita. The Guinean midfielder was one of Liverpool's best players in midweek however I believe Klopp will opt for the captain as he is slightly more defensive minded than Keita.

Right-Wing: Mohamed Salah

The Egyptians form has been slightly concerning as of late however would Klopp would drop the top goalscorer in the league for the biggest game of the season?

The winger also loves playing against City and has bagged seven goals in 12 outings in his career.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Striker: Diogo Jota

The high quality options that Liverpool have at their disposal makes these last two spots very difficult to decide. However, I believe Diogo Jota will have the edge as he didn't start in midweek perhaps with this match in mind and provides that killer striker's instinct in front of goal.

With Roberto Firmino also not being spotted in training, I think the Portuguese forward will lead the line.

Left-Wing: Sadio Mane

Again, no one would complain if either the Senegalese winger or Luiz Diaz started.

Due to the 29-year old being taken off at the hour mark in midweek, he will be the fresher of the two and will get the nod over the Colombian - who will be eager to make an impact when he comes off the bench.

Liverpool predicted XI: Allison, Trent, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane

