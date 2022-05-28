Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League Final | Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara And Fabinho All Start | Predicted XI

Liverpool face Real Madrid in today's Champions League Final. Who starts in the match?

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final, and with a few injury scares, Klopp must have had a headache going into this game.

Thankfully, most of the first-team squad are fit and ready to participate in the season's biggest game.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

An imperative player, Alisson is one of the best goalkeepers globally and Liverpool’s most consistent player this season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Despite not keeping a clean sheet on the final league game of the season, Alisson won the golden glove award by keeping 20 clean sheets throughout the campaign.

With Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior showing an impressive run of form, Liverpool will be relying on the Brazilian shot-stopper to nullify the threat of the inform attackers.

Defence - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson

Called up to the latest England squad, Alexander-Arnold deserves the plaudits for upholding their reputation as the best right-back on the planet.

The Scouse maestro produced 19 assists in all competitions and will be hoping to add a few more in this game.

Fortunately for Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk has reiterated that he is fit and ready for tonight’s game.

Having the best centre-back in the world is a luxury for Liverpool, particularly when Real Madrid possesses a lethal strike force.

Meanwhile, the Dutchman’s partner is a coin flip between Matip and Konaté.

However, I expect Klopp to select the leading man Konaté as he has appeared mainly in this competition.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

His pace will offer Alexander-Arnold assistance when defending against the speedy Vinicius Junior.

Finally, Robertson completes the defence with his hunger, competitive drive, and desire to bombard the left channel and cause the opposition problems.

The Scotsman is the most balanced fullback in the modern game.

Midfield - Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara And Jordan Henderson

The midfield duo of Thiago and Fabinho are fit for Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Both have been named in the squad that traveled to Paris on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that "It looks good for both Thiago and Fabinho. Fabinho has trained normally; Thiago trained with the team yesterday and will train today [Friday], and then we'll go from there."

Both players are the key to limiting the quality of Luka Modric and Tony Kroos.

Henderson will lead the Liverpool team to glory.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Klopp will be looking to select a strong midfield assorted with energy, creativity and stability, and this trio does the job.

Attack - Luis Diaz, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah

Diaz has been Liverpool's best-attacking player since the turn of the year.

IMAGO / Pro Sport Images

His direct approach, speed, and aggressiveness in attack caused defenders all sorts of problems.

Coming up against Dani Carvajal on the weekend, I expect him to impact the game from the left-wing position.

Mané, however, has been Liverpool’s most improved player this season.

Revitalised since Klopp tactically adapted Mané’s game into the new false nine position, the Senegalese has been Liverpool’s goalscoring machine since returning from AFCON.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Salah, on the other hand, has had a tough second half of the season since returning from AFCON. Though, his quality is unmatched.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Egyptian king will be hoping to rediscover his otherworldly form and have the last laugh against Real Madrid.

