November 6, 2021
Liverpool Rival Watch: Manchester United v Manchester City - How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Author:

Liverpool supporters will be interested onlookers as Manchester United take on Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday and here is everything you need ahead of the fixture.

Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains under pressure despite his team's 3-0 win at Tottenham last weekend.

The Norwegian cannot afford another home embarrassment against local rivals after being thrashed by Liverpool 5-0 two weeks ago.

Pep Guardiola's team suffered a shock defeat at home last week to Crystal Palace and need a win to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the 12:30 GMT kick-off on Saturday, 6th November.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 12:30pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 8.30am ET

Pacific time: 5.30am PT

Central time: 7:30am CT

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBC Sports, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

For viewers in Canada, the Manchester derby will be shown on DAZN.

