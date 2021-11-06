Liverpool Rival Watch: Manchester United v Manchester City - How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League
Liverpool supporters will be interested onlookers as Manchester United take on Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday and here is everything you need ahead of the fixture.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains under pressure despite his team's 3-0 win at Tottenham last weekend.
The Norwegian cannot afford another home embarrassment against local rivals after being thrashed by Liverpool 5-0 two weeks ago.
Read More
Pep Guardiola's team suffered a shock defeat at home last week to Crystal Palace and need a win to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea and Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
So here is everything you need to know ahead of the 12:30 GMT kick-off on Saturday, 6th November.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Rival Watch: Manchester United v Manchester City Team News, Can Ronaldo Help Keep Liverpool Above Guardiola's Team?
- Team News: West Ham United v Liverpool - Firmino, Jones, Keita, Milner, Gomez Updates
- Klopp On Roberto Firmino's Injury - West Ham v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 12:30pm UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 8.30am ET
Pacific time: 5.30am PT
Central time: 7:30am CT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.
For US viewers, the game will be shown live on NBC Sports, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.
For viewers in Canada, the Manchester derby will be shown on DAZN.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Fiorentina Name Price For Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus, Manchester City Also Interested
- Brazilian Rivaldo Gives His Verdict On Whether Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Wins Ballon D'Or
- PSG Star Lionel Messi Predicted Barcelona Departure To Neymar After Liverpool Champions League Defeat
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook