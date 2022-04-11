Liverpool's Second-half Transformation Secures A Point Against Manchester City At The Etihad

Jurgen Klopp took his team to the Etihad to face Manchester City in what was labeled "the biggest game of the season."

The game ended 2-2 with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane. A shaky Liverpool first half put City ahead but super Sadio saved a point for the Reds.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring following a deflected strike off of Joel Matip in the first five minutes of the game. 1-0

Despite being pegged back, Diogo Jota calmed the nerves of the Liverpool players by quickly making it 1-1 from close range. Trent Alexander-Arnold earned himself another assist for his part in the goal.

Ederson, the Manchester City goalkeeper, almost gifted Liverpool a lead following a missed touch from a pass back but he somehow managed to clear the ball off the goal line before the onrushing Jota could score.

Manchester City revived their lead through a Gabriel Jesus goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

The Brazilian made a run behind Trent Alexander-Arnold and put the ball over Allison Becker into the roof of the net.

The goal from City had been long overdue as Liverpool put on a very lethargic first-half performance. 2-1

Jota came close to scoring in the closing stages of the first half but failed to make a decision and the ball was swept away from his feet by Aymeric Laporte.

Liverpool, much like the reverse fixture at Anfield, found themselves begging for halftime as Phill Foden found the back of the net but the play was pulled back for an earlier foul on Sadio Mane.

IMAGO / PA Images

Just seconds into the second half, Sadio Mane put the visitors back on terms making it 2-2 after planting the ball into the top corner, adding another assist for Alexander Arnold. 2-2

Jota once again pulled Ederson into action with a clever flicked shot but the Brazilian shot-stopper kept it on level terms.

City found the net for the fourth time of the game, however, the goal scorer Raheem Sterling was called for offside following a quick VAR check.

Fabinho was lucky to avoid a red card after a crunching tackle on Bernardo Silva. Thankfully, he avoided the three-match ban with only a yellow card being dealt.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Virgil van Dijk found his name in the referee's book following a tackle on De Bruyne to stop City from going clear through on goal. The free kick was struck by Rhyad Marez who hit the post.

It ended 2-2 at the full-time whistle following a shaky first half from the Reds but they showed their quality in the second half.

Both teams played the game as if it was a final resulting in a tense and exciting game.

Leaving the game with a draw, Liverpool sits one point behind City with seven games remaining which will see the title race go the full way to the end of the season.

The two teams face each other again next Saturday in the semi-final of the FA Cup which we will see a winner come to the end of that game.