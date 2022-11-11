Liverpool Set For Key Southampton Clash In Last Game Before FIFA World Cup

Liverpool are in need of a win ahead of the game, currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League, with Champions League football in doubt for the season.

Southampton need a win to get themselves out of the relegation zone, currently in eighteenth having just sacked Ralph Hassenhutl before replacing him with former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

Last season, Jurgen Klopp guided his side to two wins over the Saints, winning 4-0 at Anfield before returning to St Mary's to claim a 2-1 victory.

The Reds have been handed a boost with Joel Matip and James Milner returning to training ahead of the game, however, will continue to be without Luis Diaz in attack as well as Diogo Jota.

Arthur Melo will also continue his spell on the sidelines, with the Bazilian midfielder yet to make a Premier League appearance for the Reds since his loan move from Juventus this summer.

Southampton will continue to be without defensive pair Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento, as both continue their recoveries from long-term injuries.

Klopp spoke briefly on the World Cup prior to the game, praising Ibrahima Konate and his inclusion in the French Squad in the process.

"Very good but he was really good before. An outstanding player in Germany. Other players were unlucky. He was not lucky as he came back in time. Not his season so far with being out a long time but it's worked well. He deserves it," said Klopp on Konate.

"We have 7 at the WC, not a massive number, but important players. We have clear rules with international games: the boys have to text me if there are any issues. We need the players to tell us and that's the contact we'll have definitely. We're in Dubai around the corner."

