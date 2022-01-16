Liverpool Set To Be Without Mohamed Salah Or Sadio Mane For First Time In Nearly Five Years

Liverpool are set to be without Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane for the first time in nearly five years when they take on Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

The Reds come into the clash desperate for the three points to try and stay in touch with leaders Manchester City at the top of the table.

They also need to put in an improved performance after Thursday's stale 0-0 draw against ten man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg.

Jurgen Klopp's team looked devoid of creativity with many pointing to the fact that Liverpool were badly missing Salah, Mane and Naby Keita who are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As reported by the Times via Anfield Watch, the Brentford clash will be the first match since May 2017 a Premier League line up has not included either Salah or Mane.

Author Verdict

The match against Brentford is a critical one for Klopp and his team to get back to winning ways after a frustrating spell recently.

They need to find solutions for the absence of Mane and Salah in attack as they cannot rely on those two players forever.

Hopefully, the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will step up in their absence to help Liverpool get the three points.

