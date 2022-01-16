Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Set To Be Without Mohamed Salah Or Sadio Mane For First Time In Nearly Five Years

Liverpool are set to be without Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane for the first time in nearly five years when they take on Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane

The Reds come into the clash desperate for the three points to try and stay in touch with leaders Manchester City at the top of the table.

They also need to put in an improved performance after Thursday's stale 0-0 draw against ten man Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg.

Jurgen Klopp's team looked devoid of creativity with many pointing to the fact that Liverpool were badly missing Salah, Mane and Naby Keita who are all away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

As reported by the Times via Anfield Watch, the Brentford clash will be the first match since May 2017 a Premier League line up has not included either Salah or Mane.

Read More

STAT: Today will be the first Premier League match since May 2017 in which Liverpool’s line-up does not include at least one of Mo Salah or Sadio Mané. 

Author Verdict

The match against Brentford is a critical one for Klopp and his team to get back to winning ways after a frustrating spell recently.

They need to find solutions for the absence of Mane and Salah in attack as they cannot rely on those two players forever.

Hopefully, the likes of Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino will step up in their absence to help Liverpool get the three points.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Liverpool Set To Be Without Mohamed Salah Or Sadio Mane For First Time In Nearly Five Years

35 seconds ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Non LFC

Report: Arsenal Offer Money Plus Midfielder For Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic

6 minutes ago
Anthony Martial
Non LFC

Anthony Martial Hits Back At Ralf Rangnick Claims 'He Didn't Want To' Play For Manchester United In Aston Villa Draw

23 minutes ago
Liverpool Brentford
Match Coverage

What To Expect Against Brentford After Liverpool's Midweek Draw Against Arsenal

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Free Agents: The Best Players Out Of Contract In 2022 - Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele & More

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award Revealed - Contenders Included Conte, Guardiola, Tuchel, Simeone, Mancini, Flick, Scaloni

1 hour ago
Manuel Neuer
News

Official: Three Man Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award Revealed - Contenders Included Alisson, Donnarumma, Neuer, Schmeichel, Mendy

1 hour ago
Megan Rapinoe
News

Official: Shortlist For 2021 Best FIFA Women’s Player Award Revealed - Contenders Included Hermoso, Kerr, Putellas, Bronze, Sinclair, White

1 hour ago