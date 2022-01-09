Skip to main content
Watch: Fabinho Puts Liverpool Ahead Against Shrewsbury with Penalty

After a blatant handball by a Shrewsbury player, Liverpool's Fabinho buried the ball in the net to give Liverpool the lead.

Despite a shaky start, the more experienced Liverpool side have taken the lead thanks to a Fabinho goal.

Watch Fabinho's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, Fabinho, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Kaide Gordon, Maz Woltman, Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp returns to manage the Liverpool side after missing the last week due to a positive COVID test.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unavailable due to testing positive for COVID-19, meaning Conor Bradley steps in for him.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah off to AFCON, youngsters Kaide Gordon and Max Woltman replace them as Curtis Jones also is given a chance on the wing.

Shrewsbury Starting XI

Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Vela, Davis, Udoh, Bowman.

Shrewsbury Subs

Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig.

