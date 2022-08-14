Skip to main content

Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson Looks Forward To Crystal Palace Clash

Jordan Henderson has admitted that Liverpool will need to use all of the team spirit that has been built up in pre-season if they are to overcome Crystal Palace at Anfield on Monday.

The Reds face Patrick Vieira's Eagles off the back of a disappointing 2-2 opening day draw at Fulham with the goals coming from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

In his programme notes ahead of the clash, Liverpool skipper Henderson (via Liverpoolfc.com) praised existing and new players at the club for the environment they have created after returning from the summer break.

“I know the gaffer has spoken at length about the team spirit and how good that has been and I would agree with every word. Credit to the new lads who have come in and settled into the group straight away but also to the players who have been here a lot longer for the way they have welcomed them and also for the positive culture they have created."

The 32-year-old also expects a tough test when they take to the field against a Palace side who had a very good first season under Vieira.

“We are going to need that spirit as well. We will definitely need it against a Crystal Palace team that impressed everyone last season under Patrick Vieira. Their development as a team was one of the stories of the season and some of their performances were really eye-catching."

