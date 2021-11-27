Liverpool vs Southampton: Combined XI

Last weekend Liverpool were back to their best form against Arsenal as they beat The Gunners 4-0 at Anfield whereas Southampton failed to impress as they suffered their fourth loss of the Premier League campaign losing 2-1 versus Norwich City.

Jota scoring against Arsenal IMAGO / Sportimage

Jurgen Klopp's men currently sit third in the table going into the game against Southampton whereas Ralph Hasenhuttl has his side sat 13th place five points above the drop zone.

So ahead of the match let's delve into a combined eleven.

GK: Alisson Becker

The first choice is not a difficult one by any stretch of the imagination even though Alisson was not at his best against West Ham a few weeks ago. However since that game he has kept two clean sheets on the bounce. Southampton's first choice Alex McCarthy is normally dependable however he was at fault for both goals against Norwich.

RB- Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has played 13 games so far this campaign and has nine assists already to his name. No more realistically needs to be said. One of Liverpool's most important players

CB- Mohammed Salisu

This was a toss up between Joel Matip and Mohamed Salisu. Matip has been Liverpool's main man alongside Virgil Van Dijk this season but the backline has looked open with Matip's lack of pace at time being tested with balls in behind.

He has of course still been very good however Salisu has been a major reason why Southampton have kept five clean sheets. At just 22-years-old he has taken the Premier League in his stride after a adjustment period last campaign and looks set to have a massive future. Who knows maybe one day at Liverpool?

CB- Virgil Van Dijk

Who else could it be? The former Southampton man has arguably not been back to his very best but that is because his standards are that high. He is still the main man at the back for Liverpool by some distance and his playmaking skills from the back have been vital so far.

Virgil Van Dijk (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

LB- Valentino Livramento

The former Chelsea full-back is naturally a right-back but I had to find a way to get him in this team due to his outstanding form. Signed for only £5.30million he could be the best bargain of the summer. He has played left midfield once in his career according to Transfermarkt so I am sure he will be able to adapt to a defensive role on that side.

CDM- Fabinho

When the Brazilian plays well Liverpool play well. He makes the side tick and he got a well earned rest midweek so he should be refreshed to take on The Saints.

RCM- Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Another former Saint. In recent weeks he has featured in five Premier League games on the bounce which emphasises his good form now he has found some rhythm. Liverpool fans will be hoping he can keep the consistency up. The other option would have been James Ward-Prowse but Oxlade-Chamberlain's recent form gets him in.

LCM- Thiago Alcantara

He could be in the team for that goal versus Porto alone. An extraordinary finish from, on his day, an extraordinary player. Having came back from injury he has started to run games for Liverpool again which will be vital for them as they go on and push for silverware.

RW- Mohamed Salah

He is not showing any signs of stopping just yet after his ludicrous start to the season. He got on the scoresheet against Arsenal and Porto to make it 17 goals in 17 games this season. Out of this world.

ST- Diogo Jota

Southampton have seriously struggled for goals since Danny Ings' departure. Adam Armstrong has not been able to take his Championship form up to the Premier League whilst Che Adams has only two goals in the league, albeit in recent weeks.

Therefore there was no real competition for Diogo Jota who has not necessarily been firing the goals in himself with six in 15 appearances. He is a live wire though and he will be hoping for some consistency after his recent impressive performance last weekend.

LW- Sadio Mane

A hat-trick of former Saints' players. Mane has looked back to his best at times and has went under the radar due to how impressive Salah has been. With seven goals in the league he will likely be competing with Salah for the golden boot if he keeps it up.