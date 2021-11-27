Liverpool 4-0 Southampton: Player Ratings

Liverpool hosted Southampton tonight as they aimed to go only one point behind table toppers Chelsea, who will play Manchester United tomorrow.

A win can also make Liverpool rise to second in the table, if Manchester City fail to defeat West Ham tomorrow afternoon.

Team news one hour before the game showed the return of Andrew Robertson for the first time since the last International Break. A change which surely would have met with a disgruntled Kostas Tsimikas, who is on good form.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho Tavares returned to the midfield, with the former getting his first start since he picked up a knock in international action with England.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk returned, who paired with Ibrahima Konaté, who relegated usual starter Joel Matip to the bench.

There was only once change in attack, as Diogo Jota reclaimed his spot in the front three from Takumi Minamino.

MATCH REVIEW

The match started off shakily for three home side, with Southampton going forward dangerously in the first 20 seconds. Far from being a disaster,it was the perfect start for Liverpool, when Diogo Jota scored at the second minute to take the lead.

Liverpool grew more and more into a game, and a sleek ball across the box from Salah later, Jota had gotten his second.

Thiago scored soon after, an absolute firecracker, as things got from bad to worse for Southampton.

Second half started off much better, with Virgil van Dijk scoring his first club goal since September 2020, after a Trent Alexander-Arnold corner.

Liverpool pushed for a fifth, but no more goals arrived, and the match ended 4-0, giving Klopp and his men much confidence before the Merseyside Derby next week.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 8.5

What he does looks so simple, he hardly gets appreciation, even though it's so important. Was just so vital today, and prevented Southampton from equalizing early on.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 8.5

A very solid game, and another assist, which is his ninth in the last five games. He now has the second most assists in the Premier League.

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 8

Was so dominating, both in the air and the ground. Much better game than the one he had mid week.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8.5

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

That goal would give him priceless happiness. His comeback from that horrific injury is truly complete. Was absolutely inspiring today.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 9

He was a man with a point to prove, and boy, did he prove his point. He was just electric from the first second, showing everyone who is the first choice left back for Liverpool. His assist for the first goal brilliant.

FABINHO TAVARES 8.5

An absolute rock in the midfield, nothing was going past him to really bother the defence.

JORDAN HENDERSON 7.5

Was more than decent, not bad by any means, but could have had a better performance.

THIAGO ALCANTARA 8

IMAGO / Colorsport

Did not have the best of starts, but he soon became one of the most dominating players in the pitch. His goal was his third for Liverpool, and second in his last two games.

SADIO MANÉ 8

He had good movement, but didn't really get chances to score. Was a very good day at the cleaners for him, regardless.

DIOGO JOTA 9

So close to a hattrick! He was incredible today, but was almost equally wasteful in from of goal. Could have had 5 goals easily.

MOHAMED SALAH 7.5

A very good assist, but not a brilliant game for him. He was heavily marked by Southampton too.

SUBSTITUTES

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 7.5

Was good with his feet, and had a couple of shots on target as well. A very nice 30 minute showing.

JAMES MILNER 7.5

Got involved in the attack as soon as he could, and performed pretty well.

TAKUMI MINAMINO N/A

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook