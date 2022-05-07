Liverpool vs Tottenham Match Preview

Following another famous European night in midweek to book their spot in Paris, Liverpool's quest for immortality continues when they host Champions League hopefuls Tottenham under the Anfield lights.

It is another week in which the Reds play before league leaders Manchester City, with a chance to put additional pressure on the Citizens before they host Newcastle on Sunday.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Klopp's men know the need for perfection if they are to complete an unprecedented quadruple, with any slip up likely to be fatal.

However, visitors Spurs are likely to pose the most difficult remaining challenge to Liverpool in the league, with both a world-class coach and players at their disposal.

Antonio Conte will look to spoil the Anfield party and utilise the counter-attacking ability of his offensive trio Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane and Son-Heung-Min.

Spurs will look to take courage from their victory at the Etihad in February, where they had joy with Harry Kane's passing range finding the two wide men in behind the City backline.

v=IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool's well-renowned high line must be at its brilliant best and will be identified by Conte as an obvious route in which his side can hurt The Reds.

The hosts have no fresh injury concerns, with Roberto Firmino almost back in contention. Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could start after rotation in midweek, with Ibrahima Konate potentially keeping his place to counter the pace of Son within Liverpool's right channel.

Anfield should be at its crackling best for this one, as Liverpool look to take another step towards creating history.

