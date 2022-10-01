Liverpool Squad Available For Brighton Premier League Clash

Liverpool take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League in need of a victory to ensure they do not lose further ground on the teams at the top.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been boosted by the return of a number of players from injury and finally has some decisions to make in respect of his starting lineup.

Jurgen Klopp has been boosted with players returning to fitness for Liverpool. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

Despite not being pictured in training on Thursday, Klopp confirmed Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez will all be available for the visit of the Seagulls.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, and Ibrahima Konate have also returned to full training with Kelleher and Ramsay likely to get some match practice with the under-21s but Konate in line to feature in the first-team squad.

Andy Robertson, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all still sidelined.

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Players Available For Liverpool

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho, Stefan Bajcetic

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |