Liverpool Squad Confirmed For Legends Of The North Clash With Manchester United

Liverpool's legends will take on the Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday for the title 'Legends of the North'.

The proceeds raised from the match will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

The Reds are the reigning holders after they won 3-1 at Old Trafford back in May and will therefore be looking to retain their crown.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will take charge of the LFC legends and will be assisted by former strike partner Ian Rush with another former striker, John Aldridge as a coach.

Details of the confirmed Liverpool squad have now been released on Liverpoolfc.com so fans can see which of their heroes they will get to see once again in a Reds shirt.

Who Will Play For The LFC Legends?

Goalkeepers

Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld.

Defenders

Martin Skrtel, Glen Johnson, Bjorn Kvarme, Djimi Traore, Stephane Henchoz, Fabio Aurelio, Alvaro Arbeloa, and Gregory Vignal.

Midfielders

Xabi Alonso, Luis Garcia, Albert Riera, Anthony Le Tallec, Momo Sissoko, Salif Diao, and Stewart Downing.

Forwards

Robbie Keane, Maxi Rodriguez, Andriy Voronin, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, and Mark Gonzalez.

