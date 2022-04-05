Liverpool Start Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, And Roberto Firmino With Mohamed Salah Rested Against Benfica In LFC Transfer Room's Predicted Front Three

Liverpool start Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in tonight's Champions League match against Benfica in LFC Transfer Room's predicted front three.

Liverpool play Portuguese giants Benfica in tonight's Champions League Quarter-final match.

The first leg of the tie is being played in Lisbon at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

This match is very exciting but also presents a headache for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

With a potential Premier League title-defining match against Manchester City just five days away, Jurgen Klopp has to pick a strong lineup but also make sure that his squad is fresh.

Mohamed Salah Dropped Against Benfica

IMAGO / Colorsport

Mohamed Salah has played an incredible amount of football over the past six months. Whether it be World Cup qualifiers or Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt or for Liverpool, Salah is ever-present.

This and the aforementioned match against Manchester City is why we think Klopp will relegate Salah to the bench tonight.

Liverpool's front three tonight will consist of Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

Salah will, however, make a short cameo towards the 73rd minute tonight. I think this is just enough time for the Egyptian to make his mark on the match and add to his scoring tally.

If you are looking for a place to watch the match, make sure to check back here for our watch-along and list of places to stream.

