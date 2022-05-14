FA Cup Update: Liverpool Suffer Second Huge Injury After Virgil Van Dijk Joins Mohamed Salah On The Sidelines

Liverpool and Chelsea go to extra time, with Jurgen Klopp having to make a huge substitution due to an injury. After losing Mohamed Salah in the first half due to a groin injury, Virgil Van Dijk is The Reds' second casualty in what has been a tense FA Cup Final.

The 150th FA Cup Final is going into extra time, despite Liverpool dominating for the majority of the 90 minutes. The first half saw Chelsea have the better of the chances, however, it was The Reds that was on the front foot.

Since the break, Jurgen Klopp's men have began to add chances to their dominance. After losing Mohamed Salah to a groin injury in the first half, doubts started to creep in.

As the game has gone on, Liverpool have grown more and have created better chances. One falling to Andy Robertson late on, which he hit the post. A much harder chance to miss than score some might say.

Liverpool then suffer yet another injury blow just before the start of extra time. Jurgen Klopp is forced to bring off Virgil Van Dijk for Joel Matip. The Dutchman joins the Egyptian King on the sidelines, two huge misses not in just this match, but maybe for the remaining matches.

Liverpool Team

Chelsea Team

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes five changes to the team that beat Aston Villa 2-1 in midweek with the only enforced change as a result of Brazilian Fabinho missing out with a hamstring injury.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are recalled at the expense of Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas.

Skipper Jordan Henderson returns to anchor the midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah is also back in the starting XI to partner Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |