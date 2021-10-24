Match Review: Mohamed Salah Hattrick Helps Liverpool Thump Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford

Today we take a look at Liverpool's annihilation of Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

In recent years, Old Trafford has proved to be a difficult, uneventful trip for Liverpool. That was not the case on Sunday afternoon as the Reds put five past the deflated Red Devils.

In-Depth Game Review

Jürgen Klopp's men made a bright start, scoring inside the first five minutes after poor defending from Manchester United.

Mohamed Salah found himself two against one and played Naby Keita in who poked the ball past David de Gea.

The Reds soon after doubled their lead following great play once again from the Liverpool number eight which led to a tap in for Diogo Jota. Trent Alexander-Arnold now has three assists in the Premier League this season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

A fightback from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team was still expected to come at this point.

Delicate play from the Liverpool forwards on the edge of the box saw the nervous Manchester United defenders hesitate before deflecting the ball to Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah was alive and was first to react in the area to smash it in following a great cross.

Not long after, Liverpool got another goal! Who else but Mohamed Salah with his second of the game.

A first time finish, that was almost passed into the corner beating the inform Spanish goalkeeper. There wasn't really any doubt when the ball left the Egyptian King's left foot.

Fifty minutes in, Jordan Henderson picked up the ball and played a Gerrard-esque inside ball to the Liverpool number 11, who dinked the ball past David de Gea once again for his hattrick.

Mohamed Salah is now the only opposition player in Premier League history to score a hattrick at Old Trafford. That just about says how good that man is playing right now.

Paul Pogba's disgusting challenge on Naby Keita saw him see red after a brief VAR check. Jürgen Klopp will be hoping that his injury wasn't serious because numerous midfielders are already ruled out for the weeks ahead.

Just before that incident, Harry Maguire was lucky also not be dismissed after bringing down Diogo Jota, who looked set to be in on goal.

The final half an hour the Reds disappointingly laid off the Red Devils and just enjoyed passing the ball around amongst themselves.

It can't be forgotten that this was a clinical masterclass from a truly great team though. For Liverpool fans nothing is ever getting better than this - smashing your fierce old rivals at their own stadium.

This result will be go down in history as one of the all-time Premier League classics.

After Game Thoughts

The Manchester United boss will make the headlines with his days in charge looking numbered, however, the real headline should be Mohamed Salah.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

At this rate, he is the only candidate for the Ballon D'or award. Fifteen goals and five assists in twelve games is just extraordinary.

The title is still a big ask this season but everyone in the LFC camp will be as confident as they've ever been. Liverpool are finally back.

