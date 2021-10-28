Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Liverpool Through To The EFL Cup Quarter Final Draw: Where To Watch And Who Will We Get?

    Author:

    Liverpool are through to the EFL Cup Quarter Final draw after beating Preston North End 2-0 at Deepdale last night.

    Despite playing fringe players and youth, Liverpool, eventually, go through comfortably to the next round.

    The draw for the next round will be live  on Soccer AM at 10.30am BST on Saturday 30th October.

    Joining Liverpool in the draw are six other Premier League teams and Sunderland from League One.

    Teams Liverpool could draw:

    Arsenal

    Brentford 

    Chelsea

    Leicester 

    Sunderland 

    Tottenham 

    West Ham

    The fixtures for the Quarter Finals are scheduled to commence week beginning 20th December. 

    Author Verdict 

    If Jurgen Klopp were to take this cup seriously, Liverpool have the best chance in winning it. 

    EFL Cup is the perfect stepping stone for the rest of the season. Having not won anything last year, Liverpool could give themselves a big boost by winning this competition early.

    I have no preference to who we draw. Of course a favourable draw will help us more in other competitions, allowing us to rest players and give others crucial game time.

    With a busy schedule coming up after the next international.break, the ideal draw would be at home to Sunderland, without disrespect. I'm sure they'd agree. 

    Usually at this point in the competition Liverpool are either out or have faced at least 2 other Premier League clubs. This season however, has been quite kind on the reds.

    Let's hope this draw kindness carries on Saturday.

    Who do you want in the next round and who do you think we will get?

