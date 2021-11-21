Skip to main content
November 21, 2021
‘They Were Just Seeing Red Blurs’ - Trent Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool’s Performance Against Arsenal

Author:

Liverpool put Arsenal to the sword last night and Trent Alexander-Arnold gave an honest opinion on the Gunners performance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was one of the standout performers in yesterday's 4-0 thrashing of Arsenal at Anfield.

The Scouse right-back got two assists as he tormented Arsenal's left-hand side the entire 90 minutes.

Trent had a bit of an off season the last Premier League campaign but he has started this season off on fire.

He already has six assists this season, leaving him one behind Mohamed Salah at Paul Pogba on the assist charts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold Gives Honest Verdict Of Arsenal Game

Speaking after the game, the England right-back spoke very openly about Liverpool and Arsenal's performance on the day.

"We completely ran all over them, they continued to play out from the back and we were all over them – they were just seeing red blurs all over the place and that's exactly what we wanted to do. 

"That second half was outstanding." said Trent.

Hopefully Trent can keep up this unbelievable form and maybe win the Playmaker of the Season award.

