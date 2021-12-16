Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Copies Golden State Warriors Steph Curry's Celebration After Wonder Goal Against Newcastle

Author:

After Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his rocket against Newcastle United, he copied Golden State Warriors Steph Curry's celebration.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored a goal of the season contender in today's game against Newcastle United.

The Scouse right-back did his best Steven Gerrard impression and smashed it past a helpless Martin Dubravka.

Trent Alexander Arnold

Trent recently congratulated Golden State Warriors Basketball player Steph Curry on Instagram after he broke the all-time three point record in the NBA.

The 22-year-old is an avid basketball fan and has been pictured at NBA games during his free time.

Read More

After his stunning goal, people noticed Trent did a celebration that was similar to Steph Curry's.

Well it now seems like it was identical to the NBA legend and was a tribute to his favourite basketball player.

With Liverpool having a strong relationship with LeBron James, due to owning the club. Maybe the next link-up could be with Trent and Steph!

Who knows we might see Curry with a Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration in the near future too!

Trent Alexander Arnold
