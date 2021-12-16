Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Copies Golden State Warriors Steph Curry's Celebration After Wonder Goal Against Newcastle
After Trent Alexander-Arnold scored his rocket against Newcastle United, he copied Golden State Warriors Steph Curry's celebration.
Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored a goal of the season contender in today's game against Newcastle United.
The Scouse right-back did his best Steven Gerrard impression and smashed it past a helpless Martin Dubravka.
Trent recently congratulated Golden State Warriors Basketball player Steph Curry on Instagram after he broke the all-time three point record in the NBA.
The 22-year-old is an avid basketball fan and has been pictured at NBA games during his free time.
Read More
After his stunning goal, people noticed Trent did a celebration that was similar to Steph Curry's.
Well it now seems like it was identical to the NBA legend and was a tribute to his favourite basketball player.
With Liverpool having a strong relationship with LeBron James, due to owning the club. Maybe the next link-up could be with Trent and Steph!
Who knows we might see Curry with a Trent Alexander-Arnold celebration in the near future too!
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Match Preview: Liverpool v Newcastle
- Liverpool v Newcastle: A Season Review Of The Magpies - Steve Bruce Sacked, Eddie Howe Hired And New Billionaire Owners
- Liverpool Are 'Best-Placed' to Sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland
- Report: Liverpool Given Green Light To Sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Denis Zakaria In January Despite AFCON Postponement Talk
- Report: MLS Toronto FC Winger Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Training With Liverpool After Arsenal Stint
- Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold's Instagram Post Congratulates NBA & Golden State Warriors Star Steph Curry For Three Point Record
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook