Liverpool U19s 4-0 Ajax U19s | Cannonier Fires Hattrick For Reds Youngsters

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Brilliant win for Barry Lewtas' team in UEFA Youth League in front of Sir Kenny Dalglish.
Liverpool's under-19s ran out emphatic 4-0 victors against Ajax's under-19s in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday afternoon in front of the watching Sir Kenny Dalglish at the Academy in Kirkby

The Reds took the lead after nine minutes when Oakley Cannonier steered home Isaac Mabaya's cross.

Liverpool Oakley Cannonier

Cannonier fired his second in the 54th minute from the edge of the box after good work from Bobby Clark.

He completed his hat trick 20 minutes later latching on to a deflected pass from Dominic Corness before limping off.

As the game went into injury time Lewis Koumas added a fourth for Liverpool when he converted Melkamu Frauendorf's cross.

Lewtas' team now top the Group A table with two victories to kick start their UEFA Youth League campaign after they also beat Napoli 2-1 away last week.

Next up for Liverpool's youngsters is another home match against Rangers under-19s on Tuesday, 4th October.

Liverpool Team

Harvey Davies, Isaac Mabaya, Lee Jonas, Luke Chambers, James Norris, Dominic Corness, Melkamu Frauendorf, Bobby Clark, Ben Doak, Trent Kone-Doherty, Oakley Cannonier 

Used Substitutes

James McConnell for Kone-Doherty, 63

Lewis Koumas for Doak, 75

Ranel Young for Cannonier, 79

Unused Substitutes

Luke Hewitson, Terence Miles, Niall Osbourne, Francis Gyimah.

