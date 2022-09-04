Skip to main content

Liverpool U21 2-2 Manchester United U21 Match Report | Premier League 2

Reds come from behind again to grab a point against local rivals.

Liverpool's under-21s and Manchester United's under-21s played out a hugely enjoyable 2-2 draw in Premier League 2 on Saturday.

Barry Lewtas will be pleased with the character shown by his team coming from behind again to earn a point.

The impressive Jake Cain nearly gave Liverpool the lead in the 6th minute when he smashed the crossbar with a strike from 25 yards.

Jake Cain

He didn't have to wait long however to give the home side the lead in the 37th minute, firing home a pass from Bobby Clark with the help of a slight deflection.

Five minutes after the interval, United equalised when Isak Hansen-Aarøen finished well when Liverpool failed to clear a corner.

The Red Devils then took the lead six minutes later when Charlie McNeill scored from the penalty spot.

It only took four minutes for Lewtas' team to equalise however when the lively Clark reacted fastest to tap home after Layton Stewart's penalty had been saved.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Next up for the under-21s is a trip to the capital to face Chelsea on Saturday at 12pm BST.

Liverpool Team

Fabian Mrozek, Isaac Mabaya, Luke Chambers, Jarell Quansah, Lee Jonas, Dominic Corness, Melkamu Frauendorf, Bobby Clark, Layton Stewart, Jake Cain, James Norris

Used Subs

Oakley Cannonier (for Frauendorf, 68 mins)

Luca Stephenson (for Cain, 83 mins)

Harvey Blair (for Stewart, 86 mins)

Unused Subs

Liam Hughes, Oludare Olufunwa

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolManchester United

Napoli Stadium
Match Coverage

Napoli v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 6 - September 3rd/4th

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Squad
News

Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Everton Joe Gomez Amadou Onana
Match Coverage

Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Damon Carr
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Graeme Souness Tries To Provoke Mohamed Salah With Liverpool Contract Criticism

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Everton 0-0 Liverpool Match Highlights | Both Keepers On Form In Entertaining Draw

By Neil Andrew