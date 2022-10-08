Liverpool U21's Thrash Wolves 5-0 In Premier League 2 Clash

Liverpool Under 21’s extended their unbeaten streak in the Premier League 2 to seven games after a sensational 5-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, thanks to a hat-trick from Layton Stewart and a brace from Oakley Cannonier.

While the hosts were dominant in terms of possession and chance creation throughout the game, it wasn’t until the second half that they came into their own- with four of their five goals coming after the interval.

Stewart put his side ahead in the 40th minute with a poachers finish and would double his tally 24 minutes into the second half with another effort from inside the penalty area. The striker would then complete his hat-trick with a sumptuous lobbed effort from around 30 yards out before being substituted for fellow goal scorer Cannonier.

The 18-year-old entered the pitch in the 79th minute and would score just six minutes later with a fantastic strike from around 20 yards out before adding his second from close range just ten minutes later.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Unsurprisingly, it was the hosts who started the game the stronger of the two sides.

Mateusz Musialowski was played clean through on goal but Wolves defender Kamran Kandoola made a brilliant intervention on the goal-line after his chipped effort looked to have beaten the keeper.

As the game progressed it became clear that Wolves’ game plan was to play down the right-hand side, with the Midlands club looking to give the ball to Harry Birthwhistle and Tyler Roberts at every available opportunity.

But for all of Wolves’ industry down the wing, they had little to show for it in terms of chance creation and struggled to test Fabian Mrozek at all during the game.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

As we neared the end of the half, Liverpool’s dominance grew. It became apparent that the visitors seemed to be content sitting behind the ball and looking to catch their opponents on the break, while Liverpool continued to dominate possession and push on for the first goal.

The home side’s pressure finally paid off just five minutes from the break when Stewart was fed the ball from Jake Cain in the penalty area and the striker made no mistake with the chance, slotting the ball into the keeper’s bottom right corner with a composed finish.

The home side seemed to take the momentum of the first goal into the second half with them, piling even more pressure onto their opponents after the break.

And The Reds’ pressure would pay off in the 69th minute when Stewart found himself unmarked in the box once again and lashed home his second goal of the game with a lovely half-volleyed effort into Andreas Sondergaard’s bottom left corner.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

It seemed as if this goal acted as a trigger for the home team, with the game exploding following their second goal.

While Stewart’s first two goals were rudimentary in nature, his third was far from it. The forward was gifted the ball a good distance outside of the Wolves box and intelligently spotted that Sondergaard had ventured a few yards off his goal-line, allowing him to lob the keeper in truly remarkable fashion with an inch-perfect effort from around 30 yards out.

Not wanting to be outdone by Stewart, the newly introduced Cannonier would then score a wonder goal himself. The substitute received the ball around 20 yards from goal and would curl a ferocious effort into the right corner of the Wolves net, leaving a hapless Sondergaard with no chance.

Cannonier would then double his tally soon after his first, albeit in less outstanding fashion. The goal came after Bobby Clark did incredibly well to keep the ball alive in the box when it looked to have crossed the line, before cutting the ball back to the striker who tapped in his second goal of the game from around three yards out.

The forward came close to bagging his hat-trick in what proved to be the last action of the game when he was slid through by debutant Ben Doak on a Liverpool counter-attack. However, the striker was unable to beat the Wolves keeper who did well to parry his effort out of harm's way.

The emphatic win sees Liverpool’s starlets rise to fourth in the table, with Merseyside rivals Everton up next for The Reds in the league.

Read More Liverpool Coverage: