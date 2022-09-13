Skip to main content
Liverpool v Ajax Confirmed Team News | Klopp Makes Four Changes From Napoli Defeat

All the team news ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash against Ajax at Anfield as Diogo Jota is recalled for the Reds.
Jurgen Klopp has made four changes to the team that were beaten 4-1 by Serie A Leaders Napoli last Wednesday.

The Reds were humiliated in Italy six days ago and Liverpool's manager has taken the opportunity to make multiple changes for the visit of the Eredivise champions.

Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas are recalled in defence at the expense of Joe Gomez and the injured Andy Robertson.

Thiago Alcantara impressed in his cameo in Naples and returns to the midfield instead of James Milner.

In attack, Roberto Firmino drops to the bench where he will be alongside Darwin Nunez whilst Diogo Jota is given a chance to partner Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Fabio Carvalho also returns to the Liverpool squad after picking up an injury in the Merseyside derby and he takes his place on a ten-man substitute bench.

Liverpool need to win so expect them to come out of the blocks fast otherwise they may find themselves struggling to get out of the qualifying group.

Liverpool Team

Ajax Team

