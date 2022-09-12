Liverpool v Ajax Predicted Lineup | Matip & Nunez To Return?

Liverpool face Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in a Champions League Group A match needing a victory to recover from a poor start to this season's tournament after they were well beaten by Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp's team were outplayed by the Serie A leaders losing 4-1 after an abject performance in Naples. Ajax on the other hand had a winning start to their campaign beating Rangers 4-0 in Amsterdam.

A win for Liverpool is a must if they don't want to lose touch with Napoli and Ajax at the top of Group A.

Joel Matip settled the Liverpool defence when he was introduced as a second-half substitute in Italy. He seems certain to replace Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk after he struggled against Napoli's lively attack.

There is still a chance Gomez could start at right-back however with Trent Alexander-Arnold's disappointing performance in the same match. It would also not be a surprise if Kostas Tsimikas was to replace Andy Robertson at left-back.

Thiago Alcantara will return in midfield after he impressed in the last half-hour but Arthur Melo may need to be introduced slowly however after having little football for the last few months.

In attack, it seems to be a straight choice between Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota as to who starts alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

