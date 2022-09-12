Skip to main content
Liverpool v Ajax Predicted Lineup | Matip & Nunez To Return?

IMAGO / Sportimage

Liverpool v Ajax Predicted Lineup | Matip & Nunez To Return?

The LFCTR predicted Liverpool lineup ahead of the Champions League Group A clash at Anfield on Tuesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool face Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in a Champions League Group A match needing a victory to recover from a poor start to this season's tournament after they were well beaten by Napoli.

Luis Diaz shot Napoli Champions League

Jurgen Klopp's team were outplayed by the Serie A leaders losing 4-1 after an abject performance in Naples. Ajax on the other hand had a winning start to their campaign beating Rangers 4-0 in Amsterdam.

A win for Liverpool is a must if they don't want to lose touch with Napoli and Ajax at the top of Group A.

Key Decisions

Joel Matip settled the Liverpool defence when he was introduced as a second-half substitute in Italy. He seems certain to replace Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk after he struggled against Napoli's lively attack.

Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk

There is still a chance Gomez could start at right-back however with Trent Alexander-Arnold's disappointing performance in the same match. It would also not be a surprise if Kostas Tsimikas was to replace Andy Robertson at left-back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Thiago Alcantara will return in midfield after he impressed in the last half-hour but Arthur Melo may need to be introduced slowly however after having little football for the last few months.

In attack, it seems to be a straight choice between Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota as to who starts alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Ajax | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Premier League ball
News

Report: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Postponed? Chelsea v Liverpool Next?

By Damon Carr
Ibrahim Sangare
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Ibrahim Sangare Transfer

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Miss Out On Midfield Target

By Damon Carr
Real Madrid, Champions League
News

UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 Fixtures & Results - 13th to 14th September

By Neil Andrew
Cody Gakpo
Articles

Liverpool Targets To Watch This Weekend After Premier League Postponement Day Two

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Three High-Profile Summer Signings Turned Down By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Revealed

By Neil Andrew
Houssem Aouar
Match Coverage

Monaco v Lyon | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

By Neil Andrew