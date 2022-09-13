Liverpool v Ajax | Team News | Predicted Lineup | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from defeat against Napoli when they face Ajax on Tuesday at Anfield on matchday two of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool Team News

Andy Robertson has joined the injury list after he picked up a knee issue against Napoli and will be out until after the international break.

He joins Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines.

There was some positive news however when Klopp announced at his pre-match press conference that Fabio Carvalho was ready to return after the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip should both be ready to start after coming on as second-half substitutes against Napoli.

Ajax Team News

Calvin Bassey picked up a knock in the win against Heerenveen at the weekend but it does not appear to be serious so he could still feature.

Owen Wijndal has also returned to training after an ankle knock though is unlikely to be ready for the match at Anfield.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

