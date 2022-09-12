Skip to main content
Liverpool v Ajax Team News | UEFA Champions League Group A

IMAGO / sportphoto24

Liverpool v Ajax Team News | UEFA Champions League Group A

All the latest team news as Liverpool prepare to take on Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Liverpool take on Ajax on Tuesday at Anfield knowing they are in need of a victory to get their 2022/23 Champions League campaign up and running.

The Reds got off to a poor start last week on matchday one as they were well beaten by Serie A leaders Napoli.

Luis Diaz shot Napoli Champions League

Ajax on the other hand had a winning start to their campaign comfortably beating Rangers 4-0 at home.

Liverpool Team News

Andy Robertson has joined the injury list after he picked up a knee issue against Napoli and will be out until after the international break.

He joins Caoimhin KelleherCalvin RamsayIbrahima KonateCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby Keita, and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines.

There was some positive news however when Klopp announced at his pre-match press conference that Fabio Carvalho was ready to return after the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip should both be ready to start after coming on as second-half substitutes against Napoli.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho Roberto Firmino

Ajax Team News

Calvin Bassey picked up a knock in the win against Heerenveen at the weekend but it does not appear to be serious so he could still feature.

Owen Wijndal has also returned to training after an ankle knock though is unlikely to be ready for the match at Anfield.

