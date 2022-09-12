Liverpool v Ajax | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Champions League
Liverpool face Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in a Champions League Group A match needing a victory to recover from a poor start to this season's tournament after they were well beaten by Napoli.
The Reds were outplayed by the Serie A leaders losing 4-1 on a hugely disappointing night in Naples. Ajax on the other hand had a winning start to their campaign comfortably beating Rangers 4-0 at home.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 8:00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time: 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
Read More
India
Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.
In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.
Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV and JioTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Exclusive: Jose Enrique Gives Verdict On Liverpool Signing Of Arthur Melo
- Report: Three High-Profile Summer Signings Turned Down By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Revealed
- Liverpool Youngster Ben Doak Gets Call Up For Scotland U21s Following Impressive Form
- 'I Don't Think He's Got A Long-Term Future At Liverpool' - Pundit On Reds Midfielder
- 'Milner Can Still Play At The Top Level' - Pundit Launches Defence Of Liverpool Midfielder
- Watch: Neymar Describes Qualities Of Messi, Ronaldo & Challenge Of Facing Van Dijk
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |