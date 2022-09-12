Liverpool face Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday in a Champions League Group A match needing a victory to recover from a poor start to this season's tournament after they were well beaten by Napoli.

The Reds were outplayed by the Serie A leaders losing 4-1 on a hugely disappointing night in Naples. Ajax on the other hand had a winning start to their campaign comfortably beating Rangers 4-0 at home.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

