Liverpool vs Arsenal: Combined XI

We are in store for a box office clash of epic proportions this Saturday as the out of form Liverpool play the red hot Arsenal. But before all that we have the most important factor of all - a theoretical coming together of the two teams, also known as a combined eleven.

GK-Aaron Ramsdale

I never thought this day would come but Alisson has not bettered the opposition’s keeper.

Ramsdale has been the in form goalkeeper of the league so far and has proved doubters of his price tag wrong.

The gloved gunner has kept five clean sheets in his eight appearances, making a handful of photogenic saves along the way which makes Ramsdale the man between the sticks for this fantasy team.

RB-Trent Alexander-Arnold

The statistically proven most creative player in the league fills the right back position.

Trent has five goal involvements in his nine starts this season and has effectively contributed to five clean sheets.

The chief of crossing creates chances so consistently it’s hard to conceive that there is another creator as clairvoyant as our scouse catalyst.

RCB-Gabriel

Gabriel could stake a claim for the most improved player in the league this season (if that award existed, which it most definitely should).

The centre half has been a rock at the back for Arsenal this season, having the most headed clearances out of any player for either team so far.

LCB-Virgil Van Dijk

Big Virg has had a large impact on Liverpool’s defence this season, keeping the backline steady for the most part.

Van Dijk has kept six clean sheets through his dominating defence and his lauded leadership of the team even with the rotating cast of centre back partners.

The only thing that could be more impressive than VVD’s defence is his spectacular hair when it’s down, it’s utterly fantastic.

LB-Nuno Tavares

Another new arrival at the Emirates makes their way into the theoretical eleven through the selection of Tavares.

It would be almost impossible to pick a Liverpool fullback in this role as Robertson has been awfully average at best and Tsimikas has not had enough game time to prove he is worthy of being picked.

Tavares has been consistently okay for Arsenal and has done what is needed of him. Nothing special, just better than the other options.

RCM-Fabinho

Fabinho is very much like the mailman, he always delivers.

However, Liverpool last played on a Sunday and as we all know, the mailman doesn’t work Sundays which explains the loss.

Despite this, our Dyson hoover has cleaned up our poor midfield’s displays as of late. Fabinho walks into this team with a big badge on his chest that says ‘Best Defensive Midfielder In The World’.

LCM-Thomas Partey

A two man midfield pivot of Partey and Fabinho could be a defensive partnership that would rival the Soviet Union in the Cold War.

TP has become the engine in Arsenal’s steam train as they storm up the league table and attempt to make a claim for the top four.

Partey can comfortably take his place in this team as only the unavailable Naby Keïta could challenge this.

AM-Emile Smith Rowe

My pick for the Young Player of The Year thus far is an obvious pick for this position.

It’s like a hot summer for an acne riddled teenager for Smith Rowe as it’s his breakout season.

ESM has four goals and two assists in ten starts this season, including four goal involvements in the past three league games.

The youngster seems to be taking the fast lane to greatness and, if form persists, could be Arsenal’s next Cesc Fabregas.

RW-Bukayo Saka

Starboy Saka’s sublime skills solidifies his selection for this combined team.

Saka is a Swiss Army knife of a player as he can share his talents in almost any position on the pitch but has been taking up the right wing position so far this campaign.

In a young Arsenal side, Saka has stood out for a while as the player who could take the team higher.

LW-Sadio Mané

Sadio has been sublime when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net this season.

Six goals in eleven games has Mané as the third top scorer in the league but what is more interesting is that half of his goals have put Liverpool ahead in the game which emphasises his importance to the side.

ST-Mohamed Salah

Salah is not a striker but can play this role with great effect.

To be perfectly honest, no striker from either team has performed well enough to be in this side so the best goal scorer in the world will be fronting the XI.

There isn’t much to be said here, Salah is the best player in the world who has more goal involvements than any other player in the top five European leagues.

Mo fits into any side in the world with ease, including this theoretical team.

