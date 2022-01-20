Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool Score Opening Goal Against Arsenal Thanks to Diogo Jota | Carabao Cup

Liverpool's Diogo Jota has opened the scoring against Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Even though Arsenal have on top during the opening 20 minutes, Liverpool are the first to get the ball in the back of the net.

Thanks to another assist by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, with some nice footwork fired it past Aaron Ramsdale.  

Questions will be asked of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who let Jota slip by him very easily.

Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Read More

Arsenal Subs

Karl Hein, Rob Holding, Ryan Alebiosu, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Charlie Patino, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Eddie Nketiah, Mika Biereth

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool Subs

Alisson, Adrian, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Diogo Jota, Leicester City
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Score Opening Goal Against Arsenal Thanks to Diogo Jota | Carabao Cup

21 minutes ago
Kaide Gordon Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Arsenal v Liverpool | Carabao Cup Semi Final | Second Leg | Kaide Gordon Starts

1 hour ago
Kaide Gordon
Quotes

'Couldn't Have A Better Role Model' - Kaide Gordon On Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'PSG Are Going To Be Able To Afford Salah' - Former Liverpool Player On Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

2 hours ago
Kaide Gordon
Match Coverage

Revealed: Liverpool Leaked Team To Play Arsenal In Carabao Cup Semi-Final

2 hours ago
Arsenal Emirates
Match Coverage

Arsenal v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | EFL Cup Semi-Final

2 hours ago
Diogo Jota Thomas Partey
Match Coverage

EFL Cup Semi Final Second Leg: Arsenal vs Liverpool - Combined XI

2 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher
Quotes

'We Want The Win' - Caoimhin Kelleher Confident Ahead Of Liverpool Clash With Arsenal

2 hours ago