Watch: Liverpool Score Opening Goal Against Arsenal Thanks to Diogo Jota | Carabao Cup
Liverpool's Diogo Jota has opened the scoring against Arsenal in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final.
Even though Arsenal have on top during the opening 20 minutes, Liverpool are the first to get the ball in the back of the net.
Thanks to another assist by Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, with some nice footwork fired it past Aaron Ramsdale.
Questions will be asked of Takehiro Tomiyasu, who let Jota slip by him very easily.
Watch Diogo Jota's goal here:
Arsenal Starting XI
Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette
Arsenal Subs
Karl Hein, Rob Holding, Ryan Alebiosu, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Charlie Patino, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Eddie Nketiah, Mika Biereth
Liverpool Starting XI
Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota
Liverpool Subs
Alisson, Adrian, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino
