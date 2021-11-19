Match Prediction: Liverpool v Arsenal | Premier League

Liverpool face off against Arsenal on Saturday evening and it is a huge game for both sides. So let's take a look at our match prediction.

Last Season's Games

Liverpool v Arsenal fixtures are always full of goals and last season's games were no different.

The first game between the two sides was played at Anfield. The Reds came out victors with a 3-1 win.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring after a terrible defensive error by Andrew Robertson.

However, it didn't take long for Liverpool to equalise. Three minutes after the Frenchman's goal, Sadio Mane tapped the ball in to an open net after a parried Mohamed Salah shot.

Andrew Robertson chimed in with a rare goal before Diogo Jota got his first Premier League goal for Liverpool on his Premier League debut for the Reds.

The reverse fixture at the Emirates was a similar story to the first game. Liverpool won 3-0 but with how bad Arsenal's defence were on the day, it could've ended up in double digits.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring after an unbelievable ball courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Mohamed Salah also got his name on the score sheet thanks to some terrible defending from Gabriel.

Finally, Diogo Jota finished the game off in the 82nd minute with his second goal of the game.

Match Prediction

I don't expect Saturday's match to reflect last season's games. Since then, Mikel Arteta has built a very solid side and he is finally proving that he might be the right man for the job.

Arsenal are currently on a five game unbeaten run and the Gunners having only conceded one goal in their last three Premier League games.

Their new style defence of Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu have really impressed so far.

Another signing that went under the radar was Aaron Ramsdale. The former Sheffield United goalkeeper has came in and claimed the no.1 spot from Bernd Leno, and rightfully so.

This will be a tough game for Jurgen Klopp's side as it's a must win after their untimely defeat against West Ham two weeks ago.

Score Prediction

Liverpool 3-2 Arsenal

Goal Scorers

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara

Man of the Match

Trent Alexander-Arnold

