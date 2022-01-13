Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Liverpool v Arsenal - One Player To Sign: Bukayo Saka

Liverpool v Arsenal - One Player To Sign: Bukayo Saka

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Liverpool will finally get their controversial two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final tie underway when Arsenal arrive at Anfield. 

The initial fixture was postponed when the Reds were forced to close their AXA training centre due to a number of Covid-19 issues within the camp. 

Ahead of the hotly anticipated contest, it would be remiss not to consider one opposition player that would be of value to Jurgen Klopp's ranks. 

This time that man is versatile forward Bukayo Saka. 

Bukayo Saka

The 20-year-old is a rising star in North London and continues to lead the way for Mikel Arteta's young side. 

Already a 14-cap England international, the academy graduate is a hot prospect for both club and country. 

Capable of operating in a variety of positions, including across the frontline, Saka would be the ideal man to bolster the Liverpool squad. 

Read More

This season the London-born youngster has scored seven times and provided four assists across 23 appearances in all competitions. 

Valued at £58.8million and under contract until 2024 (Transfermarkt), Saka is currently the prized asset at the Emirates Stadium.

That status would make any move for the ace once described as 'electric' by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville all the more complicated. 

Klopp will no doubt be wary of the threat posed by the Arsenal man on Thursday night and the German may even have a watchful eye on the potential transfer target...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Arsenal - One Player To Sign: Bukayo Saka

30 seconds ago
Jordan Henderson, Joe Mason
Quotes

'It Was Massive For Me' - Jordan Henderson Reminisces On Liverpool 2012 League Cup Win

17 minutes ago
Diogo Jota celebrates his goal against Arsenal
Match Coverage

EFL Cup: Liverpool vs Arsenal - Combined XI

52 minutes ago
Martin Ødegaard
Match Coverage

Report: Odegaard, Smith Rowe & Tomiyasu Set To Miss Arsenal's Carabao Cup Semi Final With Liverpool, Xhaka To Return?

2 hours ago
Antonio Rudiger
Quotes

'You Can Imagine Him Alongside Van Dijk' - Pundit Suggests Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger Would Be Great At Liverpool As Contract Situation Remains Unresolved

3 hours ago
Diogo Jota Arsenal
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Arsenal Team News | Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

3 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Jarrod Bowen's Scores Two As West Ham Hit Top Four

4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Signs New Liverpool Contract, Announcement Expected Soon

5 hours ago