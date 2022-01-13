Liverpool v Arsenal - One Player To Sign: Bukayo Saka

Liverpool will finally get their controversial two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final tie underway when Arsenal arrive at Anfield.

The initial fixture was postponed when the Reds were forced to close their AXA training centre due to a number of Covid-19 issues within the camp.

Ahead of the hotly anticipated contest, it would be remiss not to consider one opposition player that would be of value to Jurgen Klopp's ranks.

This time that man is versatile forward Bukayo Saka.

IMAGO / News Images

The 20-year-old is a rising star in North London and continues to lead the way for Mikel Arteta's young side.

Already a 14-cap England international, the academy graduate is a hot prospect for both club and country.

Capable of operating in a variety of positions, including across the frontline, Saka would be the ideal man to bolster the Liverpool squad.

This season the London-born youngster has scored seven times and provided four assists across 23 appearances in all competitions.

Valued at £58.8million and under contract until 2024 (Transfermarkt), Saka is currently the prized asset at the Emirates Stadium.

That status would make any move for the ace once described as 'electric' by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville all the more complicated.

Klopp will no doubt be wary of the threat posed by the Arsenal man on Thursday night and the German may even have a watchful eye on the potential transfer target...

