Liverpool v Arsenal - One Player To Sign: Bukayo Saka
Liverpool will finally get their controversial two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final tie underway when Arsenal arrive at Anfield.
The initial fixture was postponed when the Reds were forced to close their AXA training centre due to a number of Covid-19 issues within the camp.
Ahead of the hotly anticipated contest, it would be remiss not to consider one opposition player that would be of value to Jurgen Klopp's ranks.
This time that man is versatile forward Bukayo Saka.
The 20-year-old is a rising star in North London and continues to lead the way for Mikel Arteta's young side.
Already a 14-cap England international, the academy graduate is a hot prospect for both club and country.
Capable of operating in a variety of positions, including across the frontline, Saka would be the ideal man to bolster the Liverpool squad.
Read More
This season the London-born youngster has scored seven times and provided four assists across 23 appearances in all competitions.
Valued at £58.8million and under contract until 2024 (Transfermarkt), Saka is currently the prized asset at the Emirates Stadium.
That status would make any move for the ace once described as 'electric' by former Manchester United defender Gary Neville all the more complicated.
Klopp will no doubt be wary of the threat posed by the Arsenal man on Thursday night and the German may even have a watchful eye on the potential transfer target...
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: EFL Did Not Receive Complaints About Liverpool's Postponement With Arsenal Despite Reports
- Mohamed Salah Contract: Why Are FSG Not Giving The Egyptian King What He Wants?
- 'I'm Not Asking For Crazy Stuff, It's In Their Hands' - Mohamed Salah Opens Up On Liverpool Contract Talks
- Report: Liverpool Among Suitors For Scottish Superstar - Celtic, Brighton Also Interested
- 'I'm Told They Are Interested' - Journalist Confirms Arsenal Midfielder Bukayo Saka Likes Liverpool Move
- Report: Liverpool Contract Offer Accepted By £75million Rated Sevilla Star Jules Kounde