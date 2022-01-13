Liverpool v Arsenal Team News | Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

Liverpool take on Arsenal in the semi-final first leg of the Carabao Cup on Thursday evening and we can bring you the team news for the clash.

The match was originally scheduled to be the second leg but due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Liverpool which forced them to close the training ground last week, the second leg will now take place at the Emirates in a week's time.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The circumstances around the Covid-19 pandemic makes the situation extremely fluid but we bring you the latest team news:

Liverpool Team News

Alisson Becker may make his Carabao Cup debut in place of the impressive Caoimhin Kelleher with the Brazilian needing game time after his Covid-19 isolation period.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned to full training after his quarantine period and should be available for selection.

Jurgen Klopp should be able to welcome back other members of his squad who returned 'suspected' positive tests last week but ended up as 'false positives'.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who are all representing their nations at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Divock Origi, Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Team News

Brazilian Gabriel will return for Arsenal after serving a suspension for his sending off against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta will be sweating on the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu who both missed the FA Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest.

There is also a doubt around Granit Xhaka who was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mohamed Elneny are also away at AFCON.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook