December 10, 2021
Publish date:

Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Aston Villa | Diogo Jota Injured? Divock Origi to Start?

Author:

Here is our Liverpool predicted XI that we think Jurgen Klopp will play to face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side.

After a 2-1 win at the San Siro on Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side should be refreshed and ready to face a diligent Aston Villa side.

Mohamed Salah Andy Robertson

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson;

Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane.

No change in between the sticks. Dropping Alisson would be criminal.

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk didn't feature in Liverpool's 2-1 win over AC Milan so I expect them both to start.

It also seems like Jurgen Klopp has decided to stick by Andy Robertson and the Scotsman has proved his decision to be the right one, so he starts for me.

I can't see Jurgen Klopp messing around with this midfield too much. They were all rested against AC Milan, with the exception of Fabinho who made a small cameo in the second half.

Up front is where I see the only major change. With Diogo Jota still not training, the Portuguese forward could have to sit out of the game.

However, the Liverpool 'legend' Divock Origi will surely be able to step up to the plate and put in a solid performance.

