December 11, 2021
Liverpool v Aston Villa: Steven Gerrard Returns to Anfield

If one man could sum up Liverpool Football club, I don't think you could look past Steven Gerrard.

The former Liverpool captain is absolutely adored by Reds on Merseyside and will be part of the opposition team against Liverpool for the first time when Aston Villa visit on Saturday afternoon.

The claret and blues will come into the game with bags of confidence and nothing to lose having won three out of their last four games. 

Steven Gerrard

Despite Gerrard insisting there are no sentimental thoughts in his head ahead of the clash, he will definitely get an outstanding welcome from the Kop during the game. 

All that he achieved in his 17 years (as a professional player) at the club and the legacy he has built will never be forgotten by Liverpool fans.

The former Rangers manager will want to be respectful to his current team and focus on the job at hand, however. He will not play up to the occasion and that's why it might not be so emotional after all.

There have been shouts of Gerrard taking over from Jurgen Klopp, when his contract expires. 

These rumours are certain to continue over the next few years. It is an interesting debate with Liverpool's current assistant manager, Pep Lijnders, also being thrown into the mix. 

Do you think Gerrard should take over from Klopp as manager in 2024?

Thankfully, Klopp's reign is still far from over and he still has the chance to add more silverware to what has already been a fantastic six years. 

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool currently sit second in the Premier League table. and league leaders Manchester City host Wolves in the early kick off. 

Aston Villa will be hard to break down after only conceding four goals in their last four games. Under Gerrard's management, a massive improvement has already been seen both offensively and defensively. 

Liverpool had trouble breaking down Wolves last time out but were bailed out due to a 94th minute Divock Origi winner. Klopp will be hoping that his team don't leave it that late on Saturday!

Divock Origi

