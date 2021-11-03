Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Half-Time Review | Felipe Red Card, Sadio Mane Goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold Wonder Assist

Liverpool have ended this half 2-0 up against Atletico Madrid in the fourth game of the Champions League group stage.

The Reds started the game off great, getting the ball up to the front three which made Mario Hermoso foul Mohamed Salah while he was on the break, resulting in a yellow card.

Then, in the 13th minute, Trent Alexander-Arnold put an out of this world which found Diogo Jota.

It'll be the easiest finish he'll score for Liverpool.

The second goal was thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold once again.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The right-back had a shot which turned assist after Sadio Mane pinched while it was on its way through the crowd.

Mane just slotted it past Jan Oblak, doubling Liverpool's lead.

As well as the goals, the referee has been a massive talking point so far.

In the 36th minute, Felipe fouled Sadio Mane while he was on the counter attack which would've been a yellow card.

However, the Atletico Madrid defender refused to come to the referee to get his yellow card.

Which bizarrely resulted in the referee getting a straight red card!

Ever since the red card, Liverpool have been dominate and Sadio Mane should've scored if it was not for a great save by Jan Oblak.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook