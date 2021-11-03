Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - How Do Liverpool Qualify For Champions League Last 16?

Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening in Champions League Group B action. The Reds have started the campaign with three straight wins and LFC Transfer Room look at what is need to secure a safe path in to the last 16.

Tonight sees the return game of the feisty encounter of two weeks ago in Madrid that saw Jurgen Klopp's men run out 3-2 winners. Diego Simeone's team will therefore be looking for revenge at Anfield.

(Photo by pressinphoto/Sipa USA)

Last 16 Qualification Permutations

We have taken a look at what each result means to Liverpool's qualification hopes.

Scenario - Atletico Madrid Beat Liverpool

If Simeone's team get another win at Anfield, the group opens right up again though the Reds will remain in control as Group B leaders on 9 points.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Scenario - Liverpool and Atletico Madrid Draw

A draw would not guarantee qualification on Wednesday for Liverpool unless FC Porto fail to beat AC Milan.

If both games are draws or AC Milan beat FC Porto, Liverpool will qualify but will not be guaranteed as Group B winners.

Scenario - Liverpool Beat Atletico Madrid

A win for the Reds will see them secure their path into the knockout rounds.

The victory would put them on 12 points and only FC Porto could catch them if they win in Milan this evening and then their remaining two games.

If Liverpool win and FC Porto don't, Klopp's men will be confirmed as Group B winners.

Matchday Five Fixtures

Atletico Madrid v AC Milan

Liverpool v FC Porto

Matchday Six Fixtures

AC Milan v Liverpool

FC Porto v Atletico Madrid

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook