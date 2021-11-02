Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Match Prediction: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

    Author:

    Liverpool face Atletico Madrid at Anfield in the fourth game of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday and here is our match prediction!

    Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar outcome against Atletico Madrid as the last fixture we played against them.

    Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

    In the third game of the Champions League group stage, Liverpool beat Atletico 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

    What Players Are Missing from Each Side?

    Liverpool will be without Harvey Elliott, James Milner and Naby Keita, who picked up an injury against Brighton.

    Atletico Madrid will be missing Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic due to suspensions. Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar are also missing due to injuries.

    Match Prediction

    Liverpool will be firm favourites to win this game. The Reds are still yet to lose a game this season and Atletico are missing a lot of key players.

    If Fabinho and Thiago end up making an appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side then it will make a massive difference.

    Read More

    Even though the midfield is a bit stretched, Curtis Jones and Jordan Henderson should be able to step up to the task.

    Mohamed Salah will also be looking to score again and add to his incredible record this season.

    Score Predictions

    Liverpool 3-1 Atletico Madrid

    Goal Scorers

    Mohamed Salah x2, Diogo Jota

    Man of the Match Prediction

    Mohamed Salah

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
    Match Coverage

    Match Prediction: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid

    2 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah from Liverpool FC, celebrating after scoring during the UEFA Champions League Group stage agains Atletico de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Klopp On Atletico Madrid

    2 minutes ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    Liverpool 'considering adding' RB Salzburg wonderkid striker Karim Adeyemi

    8 minutes ago
    Kevin De Bruyne Anfield Virgil van Dijk
    News

    Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk tops Premier League stat over Manchester City's Ruben Dias

    1 hour ago
    Dusan Vlahovic
    Transfers

    Report: Juventus Join Liverpool and Tottenham in the Race for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic

    2 hours ago
    Thiago Fabinho Sadio Mane Diogo Jota
    Match Coverage

    Fabinho and Thiago Fit Again - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

    3 hours ago
    Diego Simeone
    Match Coverage

    Klopp On Diego Simeone - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

    3 hours ago
    Naby Keita
    Match Coverage

    Naby Keita Injury Update - Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: Jurgen Klopp Press Conference

    3 hours ago