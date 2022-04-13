Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Benfica | Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg | Surprising Predicted XI Emerges Online | Milner To Start?, Salah Bench?

Liverpool face Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday evening hoping to secure their safe passage into the Champions League semi-finals and a surprising predicted lineup has emerged online.

The Reds hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon eight days ago and will want a comfortable match to ensure they proceed to face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final.

Thiago Benfica

Standard Sport (via Anfield Edition) have done their predicted lineup and there are a couple of surprises.

Goalkeeper/Defence

The predicted back five for Liverpool is unchanged from the impressive performance in last week's victory in Portugal.

This means Ibrahima Konate will once again replace Joel Matip in the only change defensively from the draw at the weekend against Manchester City.

Midfield

There is a shock selection in the publication's predicted midfield however with James Milner tipped to return to the starting XI alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

That would mean skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara dropping to the bench with Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Harvey Elliott all missing out again.

James MIlner

Attackers

In attack, there is another surprise with Mohamed Salah left out along with Diogo Jota meaning recalls for Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz as partners to Sadio Mane.

Both Mane and Jota are on yellow cards however so are one game away from suspension and therefore may not be risked.

What do you think Reds fans? Is this who you expect to start?

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Barcelona
Non LFC

Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Europa League | UK, US, Spain, Germany, India, Canada, Australia

By Neil Andrew19 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Benfica: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'He Has A Big Career Ahead Of Him' | Darwin Nunez | UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | ‘Pep’s Future Has Nothing To Do With Me’ | UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Breaking: Villarreal Knock Bayern Munich Out Of The Champions League Quarter-Final To Set Up Meeting With Either Liverpool Or Benfica

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Divock Origi, Liverpool, Champions League
Transfers

Exclusive: Liverpool Star Close To Transfer Exit After Agreeing To Contract With Serie A Giants

By Matt Thielen16 hours ago
Kop, Anfield
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'One Team Nobody Wants' | UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr21 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Press Conference: Liverpool Vs. Benfica | 'Why Would You Do That?' | UEFA Champions League

By Damon Carr23 hours ago