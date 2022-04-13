Liverpool v Benfica | Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg | Surprising Predicted XI Emerges Online | Milner To Start?, Salah Bench?

Liverpool face Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday evening hoping to secure their safe passage into the Champions League semi-finals and a surprising predicted lineup has emerged online.

The Reds hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon eight days ago and will want a comfortable match to ensure they proceed to face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final.

Standard Sport (via Anfield Edition) have done their predicted lineup and there are a couple of surprises.

Goalkeeper/Defence

The predicted back five for Liverpool is unchanged from the impressive performance in last week's victory in Portugal.

This means Ibrahima Konate will once again replace Joel Matip in the only change defensively from the draw at the weekend against Manchester City.

Midfield

There is a shock selection in the publication's predicted midfield however with James Milner tipped to return to the starting XI alongside Fabinho and Naby Keita.

That would mean skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara dropping to the bench with Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Harvey Elliott all missing out again.

Attackers

In attack, there is another surprise with Mohamed Salah left out along with Diogo Jota meaning recalls for Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz as partners to Sadio Mane.

Both Mane and Jota are on yellow cards however so are one game away from suspension and therefore may not be risked.

What do you think Reds fans? Is this who you expect to start?

