Liverpool v Benfica | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | UEFA Champions League | Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner Start, Van Dijk, Salah Bench

Liverpool face Benfica at Anfield on Wednesday evening hoping to secure their safe passage into the Champions League semi-finals and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

The Reds hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon eight days ago and will want a comfortable evening to ensure they proceed to face Unai Emery's Villarreal in the semi-final.

Sadio Mane Goal Benfica

Last week's encounter was a very entertaining affair with goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz helping give Jurgen Klopp's team a commanding lead to take back to Anfield.

In reality, they could have added further goals with both Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota guilty of missing big chances for Liverpool.

Benfica remain a dangerous opponent however with the much sought after Urguguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, the major threat to add to the consolation goal he scored in the first leg.

After Chelsea fought back to give Real Madrid a scare on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu, Klopp and his team will need to guard against complacency to ensure there are no slip-ups in making the semi-finals.

Liverpool Team

Benfica Team

