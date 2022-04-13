Skip to main content
Liverpool v Benfica: How To Watch/Live Stream | UEFA Champions League | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool take on Benfica at Anfield in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Jurgen Klopp's team hold a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Lisbon eight days ago and will be looking to secure their passage through to the semi-finals to face Villarreal.

Anfield Liverpool Flag

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  8:00pm (BST)

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  3:00pm ET

Pacific time:  12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Thursday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Thursday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm

Where to Watch

If you wish to join us on our YouTube channel for the match, you can do so by clicking HERE.

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport 3, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For supporters in the US, the match can be watched on CBS, Paramount+, Univision NOW, and TUDN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, JioTV, and Sony LIV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match will be available on SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, and DStv Now.

