Liverpool v Benfica | UEFA Champions League | Team News | Bold Move From Klopp Who Makes Seven Changes

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to the Liverpool starting XI as they prepare to face Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp

The Reds were involved in an exhausting encounter as they drew 2-2 with Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League and changes were widely expected.

It didn’t appear likely however that the German would make such wholesale changes but he clearly feels confident with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg.

There are three changes in the back line with Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson.

Joe Gomez
In midfield, James Milner returns to partner Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita. Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara drop to the bench.

Up front, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are given a rest with Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz recalled to line up alongside Diogo Jota.

Should things not go to plan, Klopp will have a star studded bench to call upon in what is a bold move by the Liverpool manager.

Liverpool Team

Benfica Team

