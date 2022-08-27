Liverpool v Bournemouth | Confirmed Lineups | Premier League

Liverpool take on Bournemouth in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday afternoon and we will bring you the confirmed lineups as soon as they are announced.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in desperate need of a victory against Scott Parker's Cherries after taking just two points from their opening three matches.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth could have former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke available as he returned to training after a hamstring injury this week.

Jamal Lowe will also be back following illness but Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, and David Brooks are all still unavailable.

The confirmed lineups will be released at 2pm.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Predicted Bournemouth XI

Mark Travers;

Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly;

Jefferson Lerma;

Adam Smith, Marcus Tavernier, Ben Pearson, Jordan Zemura;

Kieffer Moore, Philip Billing

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |