Liverpool v Bournemouth | Notable Special Guest At Anfield Today

Liverpool are winless in their first three Premier League matches this season. Injuries have decimated the midfield. A new signing could be crucial to their success this year so it is promising to see a certain face at Anfield today.

David Lynch is reporting today that John W Henry is presen at Anfield. This could be critical information given that it is now being widely reported that Liverpool are now back in the transfer market.

Henry is one-half owner of Fenway Sports Group and principal owner of Liverpool Football Club.

FSG and Henry have come under fire recently for not making money available to the club in a critical time of need.

The club has struggled to obtain control in the middle of the park and the press has lacked energy.

With only two points from three games it's the worst start to the season since 2012.

A quality midfield signing would go a long way towards fixing this.

The fact that Henry is in attendance today is relevant given that he would ultimately control the availability of finances.

One fan on Twitter today suggested that Nat Phillips sit on him until he coughs up the funds.

We are hoping that is not required.

