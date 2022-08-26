Liverpool v Bournemouth - Observations From The Last Meeting Between The Two Teams

Liverpool return to Anfield this week to take on newly promoted side Bournemouth. We'll take a look at the last time the two teams played, the similarities, and the differences, between the two teams then and now.

Typically Liverpool would cruise to victory in this type of game but the current team is decimated by injuries in key areas of the pitch and have not won any of their first three games.

We have to go back to March of 2020 to find a match between these two teams.

Surprisingly Liverpool fielded a very similar team to the current injury-riddled lineup.

Adrian, Milner, Van Dyke, Gomez, Trent, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Oxlaide-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino and Salah all got the nod.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Liverpool will likely enter this game with only four changes.

In contrast, Bournemouth fielded a much different side with Ramsdale, Smith, Ake, Cook, Stacey, Lerma, Stanislas, Cook, Billing, Fraser and Wilson.

Only three players have survived in Adam Smith, Jefferson Lerma and Philip Billing.

The manager Eddie Howe has also been replaced by Scott Parker.

A change in Manager has meant a change in system and formation.

Bournemouth set up in a 4-1-4-1 last outing. They are currently playing a 3-1-4-2

IMAGO / PA Images

This formation allows them to play a more aggressive attacking style of football. A style that saw them finish just two points behind Championship league winners Fulham.

Liverpool have only lost once to Bournemouth in the 16 times they have played.

Bournemouth will field a totally revamped side from the one we beat 2-1 In 2020.

It will be interesting to see what changes Liverpool make to the side given their recent lack of production.

Liverpool have conceded the first goal in all three league games this season. They also conceded the first goal to Bournemouth the last time they played.

They will need to buck this trend and keep a clean sheet to be sure of a win.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |