Liverpool v Bournemouth Predicted Lineup | Tsimikas & Carvalho To Start For Reds?

Liverpool face Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in need of three points and we can bring you our predicted lineup for the match.

It's been a poor start to the season for Jurgen Klopp's team which sees them sat on just two points after their opening three matches.

A win against the Cherries is vital therefore to kickstart the campaign ahead of a busy period in terms of fixtures.

Team News

The Reds are likely to be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota through injury again.

They will also be without Darwin Nunez who will be serving the second game of his three-match suspension after his sending-off against Crystal Palace.

That leaves Liverpool manager Klopp with only a couple of decisions to make with his options limited.

Andy Robertson has not been himself in the opening matches and Klopp may opt to give him a breather with Kostas Tsimikas fit and available.

Fabio Carvalho is also pushing for a start after impressing as a substitute of late but it will depend on whether Klopp considers the 19-year-old as an option for midfield or the false nine role.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

