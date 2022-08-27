Liverpool v Bournemouth | Team News | Predicted Lineups | Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream

Skip to main content

Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can now bring you all the key details.

Jurgen Klopp's team are in desperate need of a victory after picking up just two points from their opening three games and will be looking at the match with the Cherries to bounce back.

Anfield Road stand

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves manager Jurgen Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Scott Parker's team.

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabio Carvalho impressed as a substitute again during the defeat to the Red Devils and could come into contention for a starting place.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth could have former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke available as he returned to training after a hamstring injury this week.

Jamal Lowe will also be back following illness but Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, and David Brooks are all still unavailable.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Harvey Elliott, Fabinho, James Milner;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz

Predicted Bournemouth XI

Mark Travers;

Chris Mepham, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly;

Jefferson Lerma;

Adam Smith, Marcus Tavernier, Ben Pearson, Jordan Zemura;

Kieffer Moore, Philip Billing

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7.00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick off is at 7.30pm IST

Australia

Kick off is at 12.00am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel HERE.

