Skip to main content

Liverpool v Bournemouth Team News | Reds Still Injury Ravaged & Former Player Could Return

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the latest team news for the match.

Anfield

Defeat at Old Trafford on Monday left Liverpool with just two points from their opening three matches and therefore in desperate need of a victory when they face the Cherries.

Scott Parker's team currently sit one point above the Reds after they beat Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves manager Jurgen Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Scott Parker's team.

Jordan Henderson Thiago Luis Diaz Virgil van Dijk

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fabio Carvalho impressed as a substitute again during the defeat to the Red Devils and could come into contention for a starting place.

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth could have former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke available as he returned to training after a hamstring injury this week.

Jamal Lowe will also be back following illness but Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, and David Brooks are all still unavailable.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBournemouth

Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Bournemouth | Klopp On Injuries & Transfers

By Neil Andrew
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth Predicted Lineup | Tsimikas & Carvalho To Start For Reds?

By Neil Andrew
Thiago
Transfers

'A Really Top Midfielder' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Will Be Targetting New Signing

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Premier League Trophy Celebrations
Quotes

'I Can’t See Liverpool Not Challenging for the Premier League' - Paul Ince Has His Say

By Matty Orme
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'Every Chance Liverpool Will Sign A Midfielder' - Pundit Believes Transfer Is Possible

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jude Bellingham To Liverpool 'Confirmed' For Next Season

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'I’d Take Haaland Over Nunez All Day Long' - Pundit Makes Call On Nunez

By Matty Orme
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Liverpool Haven’t Replaced Him' - Former Midfielder’s View on Mane Departure

By Matty Orme