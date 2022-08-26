Liverpool v Bournemouth Team News | Reds Still Injury Ravaged & Former Player Could Return

Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the latest team news for the match.

IMAGO / PA Images

Defeat at Old Trafford on Monday left Liverpool with just two points from their opening three matches and therefore in desperate need of a victory when they face the Cherries.

Scott Parker's team currently sit one point above the Reds after they beat Aston Villa on the opening day of the season.

Liverpool Team News

The early season injury crisis at Liverpool leaves manager Jurgen Klopp without Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Diogo Jota for the visit of Scott Parker's team.

IMAGO / PA Images

Darwin Nunez will also be missing as he serves the second game of his three-match suspension after his red card against Crystal Palace.

Fabio Carvalho impressed as a substitute again during the defeat to the Red Devils and could come into contention for a starting place.

Bournemouth Team News

Bournemouth could have former Liverpool player Dominic Solanke available as he returned to training after a hamstring injury this week.

Jamal Lowe will also be back following illness but Ryan Fredericks, Joe Rothwell, Junior Stanislas, and David Brooks are all still unavailable.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |