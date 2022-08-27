Liverpool v Bournemouth: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Premier League

Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds have had a disappointing start to the season taking just two points from their opening three matches and are therefore in desperate need of a victory.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7.00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick off is at 7.30pm IST

Australia

Kick off is at 12.00am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

