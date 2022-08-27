Liverpool v Bournemouth: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Premier League
Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds have had a disappointing start to the season taking just two points from their opening three matches and are therefore in desperate need of a victory.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 3.00pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 10:00am ET
Pacific time: 7.00am PT
Central time: 9:00am CT
India
Kick off is at 7.30pm IST
Read More
Australia
Kick off is at 12.00am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Concern Over Severity Of Naby Keita Injury
- Liverpool Likely To Add Midfielder Before Transfer Window Shuts - Reliable Journalist
- Watch: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League
- Player Ratings: Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool | Harvey Elliott Only Shining Star In Poor Performance
- Watch Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
- Pundit: Liverpool Can Get Deal Done For Inter Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |