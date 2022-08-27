Skip to main content

Liverpool v Bournemouth: Where To Watch On TV / Live Stream | Premier League

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool take on Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds have had a disappointing start to the season taking just two points from their opening three matches and are therefore in desperate need of a victory.

Anfield Road Stand

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3.00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time  10:00am ET

Pacific time:  7.00am PT

Central time: 9:00am CT

India

Kick off is at 7.30pm IST 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Australia

Kick off is at 12.00am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will not be shown live.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolBournemouth

Champions League
News

Liverpool Champions League Fixture Schedule Confirmed - Tough Match To Open Group

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Scott Parker
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth Team News | Reds Still Injury Ravaged & Former Player Could Return

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'You Were All Right, And I Was Wrong' - Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Will Try To Sign A Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Jurgen Klopp Appears To Do Transfer U-Turn As Liverpool Chase Midfielder Signing

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Preview: Liverpool vs Bournemouth | Premier League

By Matty Orme
Barcelona Frenkie de Jong
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Offer £60m for Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Amid Transfer U-Turn

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Bournemouth | Klopp On Injuries & Transfers

By Neil Andrew
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth Predicted Lineup | Tsimikas & Carvalho To Start For Reds?

By Neil Andrew