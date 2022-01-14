Liverpool v Brentford Team News | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool take on Brentford in a Premier League clash on Sunday and we can now bring you the team news ahead of the match.

Jurgen Klopp knows his team need the three points to stay in touch at the top of the table especially with Manchester City taking on Chelsea on Saturday.

Liverpool Team News

Despite picking up knocks in Liverpool's Carabao Cup draw with Arsenal on Thursday, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and James Milner should all be fit and available for selection.

Klopp confirmed during his press conference that Divock Origi is closing in on a return although it remains to be seen if the Brentford game will come too early for the Belgian.

Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all pushing for starts after a positive impact as substitutes against Arsenal.

Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott remain sidelined through injury whilst Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all still unavailable due to their participation at AFCON.

Brentford Team News

Thomas Frank is hopeful of having both Sergi Canos and Rico Henry available for the trip to Anfield.

Brentford will however still be missing Josh DaSilva, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen and Charlie Goode whilst Frank Onyeka is away representing Nigeria at AFCON.

