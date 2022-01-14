Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Brentford Team News | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool take on Brentford in a Premier League clash on Sunday and we can now bring you the team news ahead of the match.

Jurgen Klopp knows his team need the three points to stay in touch at the top of the table especially with Manchester City taking on Chelsea on Saturday.

Liverpool Brentford

Liverpool Team News

Despite picking up knocks in Liverpool's Carabao Cup draw with Arsenal on Thursday, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson and James Milner should all be fit and available for selection.

Klopp confirmed during his press conference that Divock Origi is closing in on a return although it remains to be seen if the Brentford game will come too early for the Belgian.

Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all pushing for starts after a positive impact as substitutes against Arsenal.

Read More

Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott remain sidelined through injury whilst Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all still unavailable due to their participation at AFCON.

Brentford Team News

Thomas Frank is hopeful of having both Sergi Canos and Rico Henry available for the trip to Anfield.

Brentford will however still be missing Josh DaSilva, David Raya, Mathias Jorgensen and Charlie Goode whilst Frank Onyeka is away representing Nigeria at AFCON.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Liverpool Brentford
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Brentford Team News | Premier League | EPL

56 seconds ago
Scott McTominay
Non LFC

Aston Villa v Manchester United: Predicted Line-Ups | Premier League | EPL | Ronaldo Returns, Coutinho To Start?

26 minutes ago
Villa Park
Non LFC

Aston Villa v Manchester United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia

40 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'LFC Fans All Over The World Can Finally Rest Easy' Fans React To News Of Mohamed Salah's New Contract

2 hours ago
mane-firmino
Quotes

'I'm Not Sure Mane Or Firmino Will Sign New Contracts At Liverpool' - David Ornstein On Renewals For Liverpool Forwards

3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp John Henry Linda Pizzuti
Opinions

Opinion: Is Jurgen Klopp a 'Yes Man' for FSG?

4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Brentford | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL

4 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
News

Divock Origi Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Brentford Clash

4 hours ago