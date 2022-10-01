Liverpool v Brighton: Best Goals Against Opposition

Brighton always give Jurgen Klopp's men a tough game and usually needs something special to get past the Seagulls. These were special.

Jordan Henderson October 2021

A brilliantly worked move as Virgil Van Dijk sends a sublime ball over to Mohamed Salah on the right wing. The Egyptian King does what he does best and attacks the fullback, cuts inside and lays it off.

Jordan Henderson late run finds the cutback and curls it into the far corner. A brilliant finish to a brilliant move. You can watch the goal HERE.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Digo Jota November 2020

Liverpool needed a goal and a win and the game was slipping away, until an in-form Diogo Jota scored a terrific solo effort.

The Portuguese forward found himself in the box and faked a shot to pass two defenders before clipping it into the bottom corner. You can watch the individual brilliance HERE.

Jordan Henderson July 2020

An unbelievable strike from the Liverpool captain gave Liverpool the lead and all three points. With the game at 1-0, Brighton were looking threatening.

Henderson stepped up and hit a 30-yeard screamer out of reach of the keeper. An unbelievable goal in an unbelievable season, making it 30 wins for the season so far for the Premier League champions. You can see Hendo's screamer HERE.

IMAGO / PA Images

